Who Got The Work

Ruth A. Rivard of Stinson LLP has entered an appearance for Capital Distributors LLC and Capital Imports LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 26 in Minnesota District Court by Westman, Champlin & Koehler and O'Rourke IP Law on behalf of Global Commodities, accuses the defendants of using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, is 0:24-cv-00216, Global Commodities, Inc. v. Capital Distributors LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 11, 2024, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Global Commodities, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bodner & O'Rourke

Westman, Champlin & Koehler, P.A.

defendants

Capital Distributors LLC

Capital Imports, LLC

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims