New Suit

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman filed a defamation lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Global Capital Partners Fund. The suit takes aim at John Locascio, CEO of Vis Viva Inc, for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort Global in retaliation for deciding not to proceed with a $17 million land development loan. Locascio is also accused of subsequently disparaging Global with falsehoods on the Better Business Bureau's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08362, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC v. Locascio.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 6:08 PM