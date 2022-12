New Suit - Contract

Global American Transport filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Norlat Shipping on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid shipping invoices, was brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03368, Global American Transport LLC v. Norlat Shipping Ltd. AS.

December 30, 2022, 4:05 PM