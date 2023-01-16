Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Jonathan E. Meer has entered an appearance for Hiscox Inc. and Lloyds Syndicate 3624 in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 2 in New York Western District Court by attorney Sean T. Hanna on behalf of Glidedowan LLC d/b/a All-American Home Care, seeks to declare that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify All-American in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., is 6:22-cv-06540, Glidedowan, LLC v. Hiscox, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 16, 2023, 8:04 AM