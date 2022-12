New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Abbott Laboratories was slapped with a data breach class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Swigart Law Group and Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, pursues claims under the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act based on the defendant's leak of a marketing list containing patients' private health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02061, Glenon v. Abbott Laboratories.