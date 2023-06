Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Hunt Law on behalf of a former financial consultant who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 2:23-cv-02964, Glenn v. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan Glenn

Plaintiffs

Hunt Law

defendants

TIAA-Cref Individual & Institutional Services LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination