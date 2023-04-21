New Suit - Employment

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and Walmart were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former merchandiser, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for expressing her concerns to the company's ethics hotline about pregnancy - and race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00075, Glenn v. Sam's West, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Lafairo Glenn

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

defendants

Sam's West, Inc.

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination