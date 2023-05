New Suit - Product Liability

Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Provost & Umphrey Law Firm on behalf of Nikki Glende and Robert Glende, who claim severe injuries from a defective all-terrain vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00206, Glende et al v. Polaris, Inc.

Automotive

May 25, 2023, 5:56 PM

Nikki Glende

Robert Glende

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Polaris, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims