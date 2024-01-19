Attorneys from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent Allenberg Cotton Co., Louis Dreyfus and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of Glencore and Viterra B.V., accuses the defendants of artificially inflating and manipulating the prices of the Intercontinental Exchange Cotton No. 2 futures contract. The case is 1:23-cv-11125, Glencore Ltd. et al v. Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. et al.
Energy
January 19, 2024, 2:15 PM