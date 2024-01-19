Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent Allenberg Cotton Co., Louis Dreyfus and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of Glencore and Viterra B.V., accuses the defendants of artificially inflating and manipulating the prices of the Intercontinental Exchange Cotton No. 2 futures contract. The case is 1:23-cv-11125, Glencore Ltd. et al v. Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. et al.

Energy

January 19, 2024, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Glencore Ltd.

Viterra B.V.

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Louis Dreyfus Company LLC

Allenberg Cotton Co.

Joseph Nicosia

Louis Dreyfus Company Holding Inc.

Term Commodities Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws