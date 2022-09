New Suit

Nationwide was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, concerning hidden damage claims, was brought by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Glenburn Gardens Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01326, Glenburn Gardens Association v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 8:41 PM