News From Law.com

Bellwether trials are back on the calendar in Philadelphia's mass tort over alleged abuse at the now-closed Glen Mills Schools. The first trials in the program had initially been scheduled to kick off earlier this summer, but those proceedings were put on hold while the parties engaged in court-ordered mediation. Now, bellwethers are slated to begin in early 2025.

Education

August 27, 2024, 5:42 PM