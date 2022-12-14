Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kean Miller on Wednesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Chevron, Hess and ARCO to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought by the Goodell Law Firm, Sallinger Law, the Roche Law Firm and the Law Office of John S. DuPont III on behalf of Glenn Hope Inc. and Gwen Daigle, seeks costs for remediating contamination allegedly caused by the defendants' oil and gas production and waste treatment on the plaintiff's property. The case is 6:22-cv-06190, Glen Hope Inc. et al. v. Hess Corp. et al.

Energy

December 14, 2022, 7:43 PM