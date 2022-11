New Suit

Entertainment lawyer Roger S. Haber was sued on Monday in New York Southern District Court over claims of sexual assault. The complaint was filed by Kaplan Hecker & Fink on behalf of Jaime Gleicher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10053, Gleicher v. Haber.

New York

November 28, 2022, 4:27 PM