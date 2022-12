New Suit - ERISA

Iron Range Meats and Nashwauk Market were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was brought by Kutak Rock on behalf of the Northern Minnesota-Wisconsin Area Retail Food Health and Welfare Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-03190, Gleb et al. v. Iron Range Meats LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 28, 2022, 4:05 PM