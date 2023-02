Who Got The Work

Anne V. Kim of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for PAR Inc. and JMAC Distribution in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Dec. 27 in Massachusetts District Court by Marcus & Zelman and the Rights Protection Law Group on behalf of Timothy Gleason. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:22-cv-12203, Gleason v. Par, Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 3:32 PM