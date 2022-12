New Suit - Consumer

PAR Inc. and JMAC Distribution were sued on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Rights Protection Law Group and Marcus & Zelman on behalf of Timothy Gleason. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12203, Gleason v. PAR Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 27, 2022, 3:01 PM