Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against MasTec Services to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Downtown L.A Law Group on behalf of Justin Gleason. The case is 2:23-cv-00446, Gleason v. MasTec Services Co., Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 10, 2023, 3:22 PM