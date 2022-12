New Suit

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and Loren Gabryelski were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Bachus & Schanker on behalf of Linda Gleason and Patrick Gleason. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03226, Gleason et al. v. Gabryelski et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 2:04 PM