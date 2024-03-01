Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Kristin Tahler has entered an appearance for iRhythm Technologies, a company that manufactures digital cardiac monitoring services, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Feb. 6 in California Northern District Court by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, contends that a warning letter issued by the FDA that took issue with the company’s marketing of Zio AT, asserts that the company’s depiction of the product was false as it is not suitable for high-risk patients and its ability to transmit data reliably is defective. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:24-cv-00706, Glazing Employers and Glaziers Union Local #27 Pension and Retirement Fund v. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. et al.

Digital Health

March 01, 2024, 8:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Glazing Employers and Glaziers Union Local #27 Pension and Retirement Fund

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

Brice Bobzien

Douglas Devine

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Quentin Blackford

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws