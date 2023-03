Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Fidelity Assurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Alleguez Newman Goodstein LLP on behalf of Randy Glaze, contends that the defendant wrongfully denied the plaintiff’s claim for benefits under a life insurance policy. The case is 5:23-cv-00552, Glaze v. American Fidelity Assurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Randy Glaze

defendants

American Fidelity Assurance Company

Does

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute