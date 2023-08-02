New Suit - Patent

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sued Pfizer Wednesday in Delaware District Court in relation to GSK's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, known as Arexvy. The court case accuses Pfizer of manufacturing and selling a vaccine that allegedly infringes on the plaintiff's patents. GSK is represented by Richards, Layton & Finger and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00831, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA et al v. Pfizer Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 02, 2023, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

GlaxoSmithKline LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA

Plaintiffs

Richards, Layton & Finger

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims