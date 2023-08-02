GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sued Pfizer Wednesday in Delaware District Court in relation to GSK's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, known as Arexvy. The court case accuses Pfizer of manufacturing and selling a vaccine that allegedly infringes on the plaintiff's patents. GSK is represented by Richards, Layton & Finger and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00831, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA et al v. Pfizer Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
August 02, 2023, 10:22 AM