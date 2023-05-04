New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase and Early Warning Services d/b/a Zellepay.com were slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the money transfer platform Zelle. The suit, filed by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Miller Shah, is part of a wave of cases accusing banks of failing to protect customers from fraudulent activity on Zelle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01708, Glavin v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Melinda Glavin

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Early Warning Services, LLC

nature of claim: 890/