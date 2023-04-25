New Suit - Contract

Pullman & Comley filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of glass processing company Glaston America and the company’s Finnish and German businesses. The complaint, which targets Naverra Glass LLC and Solar Seal LLC, seeks to recover approximately $900,000 that the defendants owe the plaintiff from the purchase of glass-tempering machines and parts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00520, Glaston Germany GmbH et al v. Solar Seal, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 25, 2023, 3:51 PM

Glaston America

Glaston Finland Oy

Glaston Germany GmbH

Pullman & Comley

Naverra Glass, LLC

Solar Seal, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract