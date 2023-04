Who Got The Work

Tania J. Mistretta of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for human resources services provider TriNet HR III Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, over the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed March 3 in New York Southern District Court by Neufeld, O'Leary & Giusto on behalf of the Estate of Charles D. Scales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton, is 1:23-cv-01868, Glassman v. Investis Digital Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 17, 2023, 6:32 AM

Plaintiffs

John Glassman

Plaintiffs

Neufeld & O'Leary (nyc)

defendants

Investis Digital Inc.

TriNet HR III, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations