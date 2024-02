News From Law.com

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III has tendered his resignation from the Court of Chancery, Delaware Supreme Court Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. told members of the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee. Glasscock, who was sworn in for a second term in July, is expected to step down at the end of the year, closing a 25-year run, first as a master in Chancery and later as vice chancellor.

February 16, 2024, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /