New Suit - Contract

Weil, Gotshal & Manges filed complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of GLAS Trust Co. The complaint arises from the reinstatement of Kazuo Okada as CEO of defendant Universal Entertainment Corp., a Japanese gaming products maker, following his removal in 2017 for misappropriating over 2 billion yen. The suit targets Universal for allegedly defaulting on a multimillion-dollar note purchase agreement by failing to notify GLAS within ten days of Okada's reinstatement and election of ten of his associates to the board. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08946, Glass Trust Company LLC v. Universal Entertainment Corp.

Gaming & Esports

October 20, 2022, 6:33 PM