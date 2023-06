Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Allstate Property and Casualty, Progressive Mountain Insurance and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Slocumb Law Firm on behalf of David Glass, Samuel Kennedy and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00394, Glass et al v. Vr El Rancho Grande, LLC et al.

June 21, 2023, 7:59 PM

David Glass

Roy Stewart

Samuel Kennedy

Way Lita

Carson Scott Hale

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Miguel Madril

Progressive Mountain Insurance Company

Vr El Rancho Grande, LLC

Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, LLC

Galloway Law Firm

Miller Christie & Kinney, P.C.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision