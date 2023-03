New Suit - Employment

Biotech company 4Catalyzer was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Pullman & Comley on behalf of former Head of Finance and Administration Robert Glashow, accuses the company of breaching the terms of a severance agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00399, Glashow v. 4Catalyzer Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 31, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Glashow

Plaintiffs

Pullman & Comley

defendants

4Catalyzer Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract