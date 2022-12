Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Home Depot to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by J.S. Fritzson Law Firm on behalf of a former cashier who alleges claims for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. The case is 1:22-cv-07951, Glasgow v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.