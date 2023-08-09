New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action on Aug. 7 in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of approximately 11 million patients. The suit is backed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Tousley Brain Stephens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00822, Glascock v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

August 09, 2023, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Marcus Glascock

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Tousley Brain Stephens

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract