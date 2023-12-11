Who Got The Work

Debevoise & Plimpton partners Maeve L. O'Connor and Susan Reagan Gittes have stepped in to defend James River Group Holdings, an operator of insurance and reinsurance companies, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray, contends that the defendants overstated the company's net income due to a lack of internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-10000, Glantz v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

December 11, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Glantz

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Frank N. Dorazio

Frank N. Dorazio

James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

Sarah C. Doran

defendant counsels

Debevoise & Plimpton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws