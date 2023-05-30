New Suit - Employment

Twitter, X Corp. and Nexgen Facilities were hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kakalec Law on behalf of 11 building service workers who were allegedly laid off after Twitter terminated its contract with building services contractor Flagship Facility Services in December. According to the complaint, the termination was unlawful under New York City's Displaced Building Service Workers Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04465, Gjoni et al. v. Twitter Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 30, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Augustin Tuqi

Elba Mirabal

Judyann Williams

Laureta Gjoni

Lucelaines Calderon

Magbule Demo

Maria Gomez

Merita Gashi

Sadete Bana

Ton Tuqi

Yoneiby Lorenzo

Kakalec Law PLLC

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

Nexgen Facilities Group, LLC

X Corp.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches