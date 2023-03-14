New Suit - Copyright

Getty Images, a provider of royalty free stock photos, was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, brought by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig on behalf of Norwegian photographer Peder Gjersøe, contends that Getty posted the plaintiff's photographs on its platform without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00367, Gjersoe v. Getty Images Inc.

