Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims relating to long-term care, was filed by Gjerset & Lorenz on behalf of James E. Gjerset Sr. and Luanne Gjerset. The case is 1:22-cv-01330, Gjerset et al. v. Transamerica Corp.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 4:47 PM