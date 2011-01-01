New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Kia owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The complaint, filed by DiCello Levitt, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06413, Givens v. Kia America, Inc.