Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for the denial of long-term care insurance benefits, was filed by Draper Law on behalf of Judith Lynn Givens. The case is 3:22-cv-00937, Givens v. Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.