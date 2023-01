News From Law.com International

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) should have the power to fine law firms engaged in SLAPPs (strategic litigation against public participation) up to £250 million, according to a House of Lords committee. The U.K. industry regulator's current financial penalty limit for individual solicitors and their firms increased from £2,000 to £25,000 in July 2022.

United Kingdom

January 26, 2023, 9:53 AM