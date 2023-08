News From Law.com

Rudy Giuliani should not face sanctions for statements he made in response to an $10 million employment action against him, Giuliani's lawyers argue in newly filed court papers. Plaintiff Noelle Dunphy sought sanctions against Giuliani and his counsel earlier this month, alleging prior defendant filings were replete with false statements.

Georgia

August 17, 2023, 4:18 PM

