Rudy Giuliani has filed to remove the sexual assault and employment lawsuit filed against him last month by a former associate to the federal courthouse in the district where he was once U.S. Attorney. His team argued removal is warranted as Plaintiff Noelle Dunphy, at the time of the alleged conduct, retained a permanent address in Florida and held a Florida driver's license, while Giuliani lives in New York.

June 15, 2023, 12:35 PM

