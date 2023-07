News From Law.com

Rudy Giuliani has conceded that he made public comments falsely claiming two Georgia election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential race but is arguing that the statements were protected by the First Amendment. That assertion by Giuliani, who as part of Donald Trump's legal team tried to overturn results in battleground states, came in a filing Tuesday in a lawsuit by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

District of Columbia

July 26, 2023, 2:21 PM

