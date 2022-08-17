News From Law.com

Rudy Giuliani arrived at an Atlanta courthouse Wednesday under a judge's order to appear before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed Giuliani as he stepped out of a limousine Wednesday morning with his attorney, Robert Costello, and walked up the steps into the Fulton County courthouse. Giuliani told reporters that he wouldn't talk about his testimony.

District of Columbia

August 17, 2022, 9:40 AM