Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Prism Hospitality LP, doing business as Hyatt Regency LAX, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Ramin R. Younessi on behalf of a housekeeper who claims that she was forced to resign from her position after seeking accommodations for her right shoulder injury. The case is 2:23-cv-06025, Giron v. Prism Hospitality LP et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 26, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Claudia Giron

defendants

Does 1 through 20, inclusive

Prism Hospitality LP

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination