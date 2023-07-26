Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Prism Hospitality LP, doing business as Hyatt Regency LAX, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Ramin R. Younessi on behalf of a housekeeper who claims that she was forced to resign from her position after seeking accommodations for her right shoulder injury. The case is 2:23-cv-06025, Giron v. Prism Hospitality LP et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 26, 2023, 5:43 AM