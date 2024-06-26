Girl Math Doesnt Add Up: State Bar Ad Referencing Outdated M...

News From Law.com

Last year's meme has become this year's miscalculation for the Pennsylvania Bar Association, which is currently receiving criticism online for its use of 'girl math' in an advertisement sent out to entice local attorneys to join the organization. "A deal so good you don't even need girl math!" reads the advertisement, posted on plaintiff's attorney Melanie Garner's LinkedIn page. The ad also touts a discount off of bar association membership as well as discounts for two other programs.

Pennsylvania

June 26, 2024, 4:59 PM