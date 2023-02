Breaking News From Law.com

The former chief financial officer of Girardi Keese pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges that he embezzled $3 million from clients who had sued Boeing over the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610. Christopher Kamon, 49, appeared virtually in a federal courtroom on Chicago, where prosecutors announced the charges on Feb. 1. Skadden Arps associate Matthew Tako entered the plea on behalf of Kamon, who is in federal prison in Los Angeles.

Legal Services

February 09, 2023, 5:32 PM