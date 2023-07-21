Girardi Competency Judge Considers Lay Witnesses: Theres a L...

News From Law.com

A federal judge said she was open to including lay witnesses at next month's hearing to determine whether Tom Girardi, 84, was competent to stand trial on criminal charges of embezzling $18 million from his clients. At a Friday hearing, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton, in downtown Los Angeles, said she was inclined to grant the government's motion to exclude a defense expert who is a criminal defense attorney, but non-medical witnesses could be possible.

July 21, 2023, 5:58 PM

