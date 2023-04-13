New Suit

American Airlines Group was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims religious discrimination and emotional and physical distress. The plaintiff alleges that, while traveling with her spouse, a former FBI agent, a flight attendant locked her and her 3-year-old son in a restroom for not following instructions. The case is 1:23-cv-02775, Giraldo v. American Airlines Group Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Yasbleidy Giraldo

Plaintiffs

Phillips & Associates, Attorneys At Law

defendants

American Airlines Group Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation