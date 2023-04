New Suit

NVR, a home-building and financial services company, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00712, Gipson v. NVR, et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 05, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Debra J. Gipson

defendants

NVR

City of Richmond Heights Building Department

City of Richmond Heights Police Department

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Guardian Protection

Richmond Reserve Homeowners Assn.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation