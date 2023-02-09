New Suit - Trade Secrets

Giovanni's Pizza filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former franchisee Aubrey Crump and GET Enterprises on Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses Crump of continuing to operate a Giovanni's Pizza restaurant after the franchise agreement expired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00034, Giovanni's Franchise Systems Inc. v. GET Enterprises Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 09, 2023, 6:57 PM