Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance to California Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by the Law Offices of Brunn & Flynn on behalf of Patrizia Giovacchini and Stefano Giovacchini. The case is 3:22-cv-07787, Giovacchini et al. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 8:31 PM