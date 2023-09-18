Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Pyle of Prince Lobel Tye has entered an appearance for three prominent business school professors in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 2 in Massachusetts District Court by Nesenoff & Miltenberg on behalf of Francesca Gino, a professor at Harvard Business School, arises after an investigation committee found that the plaintiff had falsified data for at least four articles, one of which was retracted. According to the complaint, Harvard failed to abide by its own rules and procedures for investigatory proceedings and treated the plaintiff differently than other professors based on her gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun, is 1:23-cv-11775, Gino v. President and Fellows of Harvard College et al.

Education

September 18, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Francesca Gino

Plaintiffs

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, L.L.P.

defendants

Harvard University

Jane Does 1-10

John Does 1-10

Joseph Simmons

Leif Nelson

President and Fellows of Harvard College

Srikant Datar

The Harvard Corporation

Uri Simonsohn

defendant counsels

Prince Lobel Tye

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation